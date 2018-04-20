Hard work recognised at CQUniversity graduation ceremony

INTERNATIONAL student Jesse Lord paid his way through an engineering degree at CQUniversity's Marina Campus.

At the university's autumn graduation ceremony yesterday, he was acknowledged with the Associate Vice Chancellor's Award.

"I've done quite a lot on campus and it was very nice to see the uni recognised that," Jesse said, adding he'd had no idea he was up for the award until that afternoon.

Karin Simon has been campus manager and librarian at CQUniversity's Marina Campus for 22 years.

Jesse had helped out for about two years at the campus library and Karin was tasked with announcing his award and she fought hard to control her tears.

"He's an amazing guy," she said.

"He's a real model for other students.

"Nothing's too much trouble, he did a great job while he was working for me, he helped lots of students."

Now a citizen, Jesse has already secured work at QAL where he has been employed for the past three months.

He admitted his work during studies, replacing bags for industry filtration systems, had on occasion affected his studies.

"Luckily I had very good classmates that supported me, and also sometimes, I got to study while I worked," he laughed.