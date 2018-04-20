Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT: Senior Deputy Vice-Chancellor Mr Alastair Dawson awards the Vice-Chancellors medal to Jesse Lord. GECC.
ACKNOWLEDGEMENT: Senior Deputy Vice-Chancellor Mr Alastair Dawson awards the Vice-Chancellors medal to Jesse Lord. GECC. Mike Richards GLA190418GRAD
News

Hard work recognised at CQUniversity graduation ceremony

Julia Bartrim
by
20th Apr 2018 4:30 AM

INTERNATIONAL student Jesse Lord paid his way through an engineering degree at CQUniversity's Marina Campus.

At the university's autumn graduation ceremony yesterday, he was acknowledged with the Associate Vice Chancellor's Award.

"I've done quite a lot on campus and it was very nice to see the uni recognised that," Jesse said, adding he'd had no idea he was up for the award until that afternoon.

Karin Simon has been campus manager and librarian at CQUniversity's Marina Campus for 22 years.

Jesse had helped out for about two years at the campus library and Karin was tasked with announcing his award and she fought hard to control her tears.

"He's an amazing guy," she said.

"He's a real model for other students.

"Nothing's too much trouble, he did a great job while he was working for me, he helped lots of students."

Now a citizen, Jesse has already secured work at QAL where he has been employed for the past three months.

He admitted his work during studies, replacing bags for industry filtration systems, had on occasion affected his studies.

"Luckily I had very good classmates that supported me, and also sometimes, I got to study while I worked," he laughed.

Related Items

cquniversity graduation 2018
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Credible' sighting gives rescue operation new focus

    'Credible' sighting gives rescue operation new focus

    Breaking A JET and ten rescue helicopters will continue the desperate search for a 78-year-old pilot and a gyrocopter on Friday.

    REVEALED: How Gladstone will handle recycling woes

    REVEALED: How Gladstone will handle recycling woes

    Council News 'It is likely that there will be future effects'

    • 20th Apr 2018 4:30 AM
    Resort developer appeals council's rejection in Qld court

    Resort developer appeals council's rejection in Qld court

    Council News Developer challenges council's project rejection.

    • 20th Apr 2018 4:30 AM
    Your one minute guide to what's on

    Your one minute guide to what's on

    News Music, art, markets and fashion - it's all happening Gladstone.

    • 20th Apr 2018 4:30 AM

    Local Partners