Hard work has paid off for Gladstone squash star

SQUASH: On the back of the Gladstone Squash Open success, the port city's own David Turner conjured his own.

And he did it overseas.

Turner took out the 2019 Warren Yee Fiji Squash Open against New South Welshman-based Fijian, Reginald Pal.

The Gladstone young gun beat the older Pal 11-9, 11-4, 11-4.

"It was a pretty tough final and won my first and second round pretty easily," Turner said.

"It was a bit of a change to have a bit of a run in the final and I had to find my length early."

Turner said he beat his opponent with his length and his superior shot selection.

"The hard work that I have been doing in the last six months has paid off which is great," he said.

"It's my first open and international win and also a big monkey off my shoulder."

The Fijian event attracted between 30 and 40 players and the format consisted of men and ladies open, two graded events.

"It was small and it was the first year that there was an international event and next year will be much bigger," Turner said.

His next mission is the Australian Junior Open in Sydney next month.

"I'm living and training in Brisbane at the moment full-time," Turner said.

"Hopefully that helps me get over the line in Sydney."