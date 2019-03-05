Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tennis and Racquet Sports

Hard work has paid off for Gladstone squash star

NICK KOSSATCH
by
5th Mar 2019 5:01 PM | Updated: 5:03 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SQUASH: On the back of the Gladstone Squash Open success, the port city's own David Turner conjured his own.

And he did it overseas.

Turner took out the 2019 Warren Yee Fiji Squash Open against New South Welshman-based Fijian, Reginald Pal.

The Gladstone young gun beat the older Pal 11-9, 11-4, 11-4.

"It was a pretty tough final and won my first and second round pretty easily," Turner said.

"It was a bit of a change to have a bit of a run in the final and I had to find my length early."

Turner said he beat his opponent with his length and his superior shot selection.

"The hard work that I have been doing in the last six months has paid off which is great," he said.

"It's my first open and international win and also a big monkey off my shoulder."

The Fijian event attracted between 30 and 40 players and the format consisted of men and ladies open, two graded events.

"It was small and it was the first year that there was an international event and next year will be much bigger," Turner said.

His next mission is the Australian Junior Open in Sydney next month.

"I'm living and training in Brisbane at the moment full-time," Turner said.

"Hopefully that helps me get over the line in Sydney."

More Stories

gladstone squash and tennis centre squash australia squash queensland
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Man, 48, pleads guilty to forcing kids into 'vile' sex acts

    premium_icon Man, 48, pleads guilty to forcing kids into 'vile' sex acts

    News Gladstone man lived two doors down from his child victims, court told.

    BOM: Trough to create 'instability' in the region this week

    premium_icon BOM: Trough to create 'instability' in the region this week

    News This week's weather is not in line with the overall autumn outlook.

    New psychologist wants to help patients out of dark places

    premium_icon New psychologist wants to help patients out of dark places

    News The Gladstone practitioner offers bulk-billing services.

    CATCHES OF THE WEEK: Weekend showers did not deter anglers

    premium_icon CATCHES OF THE WEEK: Weekend showers did not deter anglers

    Fishing Live baits were again the preferred lure of choice