'Hard work and dedication': Inside the life of ride operator

Glen McGregor (RIGHT), pictured with son Josh McGregor has been a rides operator at Gladstone Harbour Festival for 57 years.

Glen McGregor (RIGHT), pictured with son Josh McGregor has been a rides operator at Gladstone Harbour Festival for 57 years. Matt Taylor GLA190419RIDE

IN 57 years, rides operator Glen McGregor has never missed the Gladstone Harbour Festival and in that time he has seen some changes.

He comes from a family of amusement operators and with kids of his own he plans to keep the family business going.

Over the years visiting Gladstone, he said the biggest change to the industry was technology.

"The rides are much more high-tech than they used to be when all you had was dodgem cars and chain swings,” he said.

"Now you have claws that put you up in the air and turn you upside down.”

Despite being a ride operator, he said the festival was much more than just the amusement.

"It's the hard work and dedication from the volunteers who make the event happen every year,” Mr McGregor said.

His line of work means a life on the road visiting many different places - all with their own unique features. For Harbour Festival he said the highlight was the location.

"The fact that we're based in the marina which is absolutely beautiful and a lovely place to hold an event,” he said.

But overall he said the best part of his job was hearing the laughter of people having fun.