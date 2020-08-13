‘Hard situation’: Club’s desperate bid to find new grounds

Two junior members of Agnes Water Active Riders after a big day

TIME IS running out for an Agnes Water horse riding club to find a new home.

Agnes Water Active Riders is desperate to find new grounds before the lease of its current grounds on Bicentennial Drv runs out in November.

President Bronwyn Lynch fears if they don’t find grounds soon, their beloved club will “fall apart”.

“It’s a really hard situation to be in at the moment,” Ms Lynch said.

“If we don’t find permanent grounds soon I think a really good club is going to fall apart.”

The club has been running for two years, but the search for permanency has been an ongoing mission.

Ms Lynch said the club had been seeking new grounds for 18 to 20 months, and had been working with Gladstone Regional Council to find suitable land.

Ms Lynch said it had been a very long and drawn out process.

“At the moment we’re trying to come up with a couple of temporary options through our members’ private grounds but it’s an awful lot to ask having the club coming to their house every fortnight,” she said.

“We’ve been working with council to find suitable land but there is a lot to address in terms of environmental issues and road access.

“It could mean the end of our club.”

Ms Lynch said there were “issues” staying at their current grounds, and with more members each year they needed grounds which allowed them to expand.

“A lot of people are waiting for us to get facilities where we can do more activities,” she said.

“There are grounds at Captain Creek but the reality is we would have to do two trips each way.

“It’s more practical to have something in riding distance at Agnes.”

Ms Lynch said the club had attracted numerous international and Australian horsemen and women to Agnes for horsemanship clinics.

“We’ve had some amazing clinics since we’ve started,” she said.

“We have had international clinicians come over from America that taught us in their field of extreme cowboy racing.

“They’ve come over to our little town where we had no facilities so you can only imagine how great it is going to be when we do have facilities.”