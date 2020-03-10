Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Hard road to triumph

Christine Mckee
4th Mar 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

OLYMPIC gold medallist Katrina Webb was in Gladstone on Tuesday as a special guest celebrating International Women’s Day.

She shared her story of triumph after a major setback as Rio Tinto Yarwun, Queensland Alumina and Boyne Smelter joined forces for a night themed, Each for Equal.

Rio Tinto Yarwun International Women's Day event at Yaralla Guest Speaker - Katrina Webb
Rio Tinto Yarwun International Women's Day event at Yaralla Guest Speaker - Katrina Webb

At 18 years old, Webb was given a netball scholarship to the Australian Institute of Sport but was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when she started to experience weakness on her right side.

In the spirit that makes a champion, Webb turned that weakness into strength and competed in three Paralympic Games.

Across various athletic events, her final tally was six gold, silver and bronze medals.

Rio Tinto Yarwun general manager Mark Gilmore said her story was an inspiration to everyone facing a setback in life.

“Katrina shows us what’s possible in the face of a challenge,” Mr Gilmore said.

“She exemplifies success and it was an honour to host her as part of International Women’s Day.”

Rio Tinto Yarwun International Women's Day event at Yaralla L-R Leigh Jones, Scott Reid and BJ Moore
Rio Tinto Yarwun International Women's Day event at Yaralla L-R Leigh Jones, Scott Reid and BJ Moore

The event was part of a series of celebrations to mark the value of a diverse and inclusive workforce.

“Each site is working hard to make sure we foster an environment that welcomes, accepts and embraces the diversity of our employees and reflects the population outside the gate,” Mr Gilmore said.

“We know a diverse and inclusive workforce achieves better safety outcomes, improved financial performance, higher productivity, increased innovation, better decision-making, a stronger talent pipeline and better relationships with our site communities.”

“We have built a strategy, formed a dedicated team and have a range of activities in place to work on improving our diversity.

“It is not only the right thing to do, it makes business sense.”

international women's day katrina webb
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Little grant makes big difference for campsite

        premium_icon Little grant makes big difference for campsite

        News The campsite for scouts has been spruced up thanks to a $10,000 grant.

        • 10th Mar 2020 2:30 PM
        Meet the candidates: Forum at Boyne Tannum

        premium_icon Meet the candidates: Forum at Boyne Tannum

        News The 2020 campaign for Gladstone Regional Council is in full swing with several...

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

        IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Photos from the weekend

        News IT was a busy weekend for residents around the region.

        IN COURT: 52 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 52 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...