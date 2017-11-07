HARD HEADED: Man with bleeding gash resists help every step of way

A man with blood flowing down his arm from a gash to his head did not let police help him and resisted every step of the way.

A man with blood flowing down his arm from a gash to his head did not let police help him and resisted every step of the way.

A MAN who had blood flowing down his arm from a deep gash to his forehead did not do himself any favours when police showed up to try and help him.

What started as a celebratory night of drinking in honour of the AFL grand final turned into a rough run-in with the law when Troy Leslie Furey, 42, assaulted and obstructed a Gladstone police officer who was trying to get him medical attention.

The court heard that at 1.30am on October 2, police attended Furey's address at Calliope where they saw him standing in a master bedroom with blood flowing from a gash on the top of his head.

When Furey refused to come to the front door, police had to force entry into the house.

It became clear to Police just how intoxicated Furey was when they found him in an ensuite with several cuts to his head, in addition to the large gash dripping blood.

Police decided to detain the man for an emergency examination, given his injuries, but the defendant protested, saying he wasn't going to hospital.

Police prosecutor Acting Senior Constable Balan Selvaderai said Furey then pushed a constable and ran down the hall, past officers.

As the struggle moved outside, the defendant continued to resist police's attempts to get him to hospital.

"The defendant then fell to the roadway," Act Snr Const Selvaderai said.

"Police then attempted to lift the man from the road ... But he refused to comply".

He said that despite being able, Furey declined to stand up, causing police to have to wait for assistance in "torrential rain" for "about 20 minutes".

But the struggle wasn't over yet. Once the police 'pod' arrived he refused to walk to the vehicle, pushing back against police, who had to force him inside.

Once outside Gladstone Hospital, the man had to be forcibly removed from the pod as he refused to get out.

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos told the court that while being drunk was "not an excuse", it was "the reason for his hard-headedness".

"Well it wasn't that hard," Magistrate Melanie Ho said, referring to the injuries Furey had sustained as a result of the drunken night.

Furey told Ms Ho he had received "six staples in me head" once police were finally able to get him out of the vehicle and into the hospital.

He said he was currently attending Alcoholics Anonymous at Calliope and hadn't had anything to drink in three weeks (since the incident).

"I tried having a few beers ... it was grand final day ... but it got out of hand", Furey said.

Furey pleaded guilty to both charges and was fined $800.

A conviction was recorded.