‘Hard enough as is’: Owner seething after bike theft

M1 Cycles owner Matt Jenkin said the test rides like the one which led to a bike being stolen were common occurrence. Image supplied by M1 Cycles.

M1 Cycles owner Matt Jenkin said the test rides like the one which led to a bike being stolen were common occurrence. Image supplied by M1 Cycles.

A GLADSTONE bike shop owner said he felt like chasing down and running over the thief who rode off with a $700 bike last weekend.

Matt Jenkin, from M1 Cycles in Tank Street, said in the challenging times caused by COVID-19, the incident was the last thing he needed.

“I’ve also got someone terrorising my online reviews and going nuts everywhere leaving one star, one star,” Mr Jenkin said.

“It is hard enough as it is.”

Mr Jenkin said all he wanted to do was go home after work and have a glass of beer and sleep soundly at night, without the controversy.

“There are no bikes to sell, it’s like toilet paper was ages ago,” he said.

“This is life though, it is the same for print and is harder for you guys to operate.”

Mr Jenkin said the police were doing a great job and wanted to help them anyway he could.

“I saw him (thief) riding it off and I felt like chasing him down and running him over but then I would be up for assault and my next 20 years I am in jail,” he said.

In-store security camera footage of the alleged offender. Image supplied by M1 Cycles.

Mr Jenkin said he did not believe the theft was a sign of Gladstone losing its community spirit.

“Every town has a town drunk, a rich man, a poor man,” he said.

“Every town – Bundaberg, Rockhampton, Mackay, Mount Isa every town has one or two per cent of the population that takes up all of its services.”

“The coppers can only do so much, unfortunately, you know that they are doing a great job.”

Mr Jenkin said people had contacted him via social media with information on the alleged offender and he hoped that police would find the culprit.

“But who is going to pick up the $700 tab that this stolen bike has left?”

Mr Jenkin said the test rides like the one which led to the bike being stolen were a common occurrence.

“We are hoping people will buy a bike if they like it,” he said.

Mr Jenkin said the theft was just a part of life in small business and at least he and his family had their health.