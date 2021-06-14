Menu
Perth Residents Urged To Get Tested Following COVID-19 Community Cases
News

Hard border, lockdowns save 1700 lives

by Angie Raphael
14th Jun 2021 12:26 PM | Updated: 1:27 PM

Western Australia’s strict suppression approach to tackling Covid-19, including its hard border and lockdowns, saved an estimated 1700 people and benefited the state almost $5bn, researchers say.

Murdoch University scientists from the Harry Butler Institute compared the health costs for Western Australia’s response to the pandemic with a “herd immunity” policy.

A herd immunity response, which Sweden has adopted, assumes the likelihood of an infected person having contact with a susceptible person is lessened with part of the population being immune.

Australia favoured lockdowns and shutting down borders to stop the spread of Covid-19, with West Australian Premier Mark McGowan implementing the toughest stance of all via a hard border and vowing to “kill” the virus.

Harry Butler Institute director Simon McKirdy said the team simulated a one-year period and then estimated the number of infections, hospitalisations and deaths for each policy scenario.

“The modelling indicates that approximately 1700 deaths are likely to have been prevented over one year from adopting a suppression response rather than a herd immunity response, along with approximately 4500 hospitalisations,” Professor McKirdy said.

“Our research suggests the societal benefit achieved by a herd immunity response would be approximately $4.3bn in terms of prevented fatalities, hospitalisations and sick leave.

“In comparison, the estimated benefit of a suppression policy is approximately $9.2bn.”

The researchers said fewer deaths amounted to a saving of about $600m, while sick leave and hospitalisation cost reductions were estimated to be $4.3bn.

Premier Mark McGowan wants mass vaccinations before the border reopens. NCA NewsWire/Tony McDonough
Last week, Western Australia reported no active cases of coronavirus in the community or in hotel quarantine.

It was the first time such a feat had been achieved in the state since the start of the pandemic.

Mr McGowan has repeatedly said his government listens to the health advice and takes a “cautious” approach to combating the virus, including short lockdowns whenever there has been an outbreak.

The Premier can reintroduce Western Australia’s hard border at any time if there is a significant outbreak interstate.

Queensland billionaire Clive Palmer unsuccessfully challenged Western Australia’s hard border in court.

Originally published as Hard border, lockdowns save 1700 lives

