Harbouring doubts about proposed project

I refer to your article about the proposed Gladstone Energy and Ammonia project from 16/10/19. People in Gladstone need to take the promises made with a large pinch of salt.

The company trying to sell the technology to be used in the project is a USA firm: Synthesis Energy Systems (SES). On 30 July 2019, a leading financial journal (Seeking Alpha) described SES as: ‘Essentially an empty shell with debt and with a failed clean energy technology called coal gasification. After years of trying to make it work, the company generates no revenues today. Its claim to sell their technology to Australian Future Energy is non-sensical.’ It is the main funder behind AFE. SES is trying to flog its failed and out-dated technology to Australia. On 15 October, eight days ago, SES announced that it would acquire AFE.

The project’s main customer is Orica’s Yarwun site. Its major competitors are moving into renewable clean energy. Dyno Nobel, owned by Incitec Pivot, is conducting a $2.7 million feasibility study to assess using renewable hydrogen to increase their production at Moranbah. The study will be completed in early 2020. Queensland Nitrate is investigating building a renewable hydrogen ammonia plant in Moura. Both aim to reduce their carbon footprint as well as improve their bottom line.

New coal projects find it increasingly hard to get funding as investors are well aware that thermal coal is no longer competitive. Why invest in a business that has little or no chance of making a profit? The cost of renewables has come down so fast that quotes for power-supplies from renewables are already below that of coal. Constantly improving technologies promise further reductions in cost.

Coal gasification projects have a worse reputation. Only two out of 24 coal-gasification plants proposed in the USA have been built. Both have been economic disasters for investors and customers alike. Linc Energy’s coal-seam gasification project on the Darling Downs is an on-going unmitigated disaster. Last year, Shell sold its complete world-wide portfolio of coal gasification assets, including all related patents.

The probability of getting the $1 billion needed for this coal-fired project is minimal.