Harbour Lodge Motel fitted out with new Tesla tech

LATEST BUZZ: Gary Cunningham is one of the first to get a taste of Gladstone's latest technology. Harbour Lodge Motel

TESLA drivers will now be able to find some relief at Gladstone's Harbour Lodge Motel.

Managers Graham and Judy Hall said the motel's recent technology upgrade of two Tesla electric car chargers had so far been a hit.

The Tesla charge point is the second to be installed in Gladstone after one was recently placed at Stockland shopping centre.

Agnes Water is also home to a Tesla charger at Escape 1770 hotel.

Gary Cunningham was one of the first guests at Harbour Lodge to plug into the charger.

It took his car three hours to fully charge.

"Gary had driven from Magnetic Island to Gladstone, filling up here and there but he arrived with eight per cent (battery)," Mrs Hall said.

"Having the chargers has made the motel more attractive to these types of guests because we can accommodate for them."

Mrs Hall said the charger took seconds to plug into the car.

"I haven't seen or heard of any other motels in Gladstone having the chargers yet," she said. "It's still quite a new thing but the momentum is picking up.

"We've got it advertised so those with electric cars know we are here and the Tesla website lists where chargers are available."