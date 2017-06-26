Harbour industry is star of show

Guests on the harbour cruise make the most of the beautiful weather and stay on deck.

IT WAS another perfect winter's day in Gladstone when the Curtis Endeavour II pulled away from the shore yesterday morning.

About 25 passengers were on board, including several young families, to take in the sights on The Port of Gladstone Harbour Tour.

The tour, run by Curtis Ferry Services, offers a two-hour refreshing escape onto the deep water harbour with a guided commentary of the harbour's features.

The ferry has plenty of deck space allowing passengers to spread out on the different levels and enjoy the sea breezes and scenery both beautiful and interesting.

As the ferry made its way out of the marina precinct into Auckland Creek, a small pod of dolphins was spotted in the water approximately 30m from the boat. They are a common occurrence and prefer the shelter of the harbour to the open ocean.

But it is the man-made features of the harbour which Curtis Ferry Services aims to educate visitors about.

Visitors to Gladstone will gain a real understanding of what makes Gladstone tick by taking this cruise. The heavy industry and massive exports of alumina, coal, cement, liquid natural gas, ammonium nitrate (heading to various ports across the world) are on display.

Linda Griffiths, cruise commentator and hostess, is a wearer of many hats in her work for Curtis Ferry Services but she still enjoys going out on the water.

"It makes for a very interesting position,” she said.

Sonia Collins, a visitor from Adelaide, said the cruise was an enjoyable experience and noted the beauty of the natural features despite the number of heavy industries.

"There's a great spread of greenery, islands of greenery,” she said.

The ferry returns to shore via the same route after two hours well spent.