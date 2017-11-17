Harbour health report card delivered

VITAL RESOURCE: People and wildlife depend on the harbour for their livelihood.

THE recent report card into the health of Gladstone Harbour has revealed some troubling environmental findings, although the overall environmental grade of C remained has remained consistent with the previous result in 2015.

The report card covered a period from July 2015 to June 2016 and showed a downgrading of the inner, mid and outer harbour in terms of its environmental standards.

Results of B, C and C in 2015 were downgraded to three Ds in 2016.

The Narrows also went from a C to a D.

The good news was that water quality is good, receiving a B and sediment received an A grade.

The habitat indicators of sea grass and coral recorded a D and E.

The authors of the report card state that sea grass habitats are still recovering from the 2013 flood and coral habitats are showing some potential for recovery based on juvenile recruitment results.

Recruitment is the process by which coral larvae undergo larval settlement and become part of the adult population.

The cultural grade (measuring people's sense of place) fell from a B in 2015 to a C. The economic grade remained a B while the social grade improved from a C to a B.

Grades for the most recent report card were calculated using 29 indicators derived from 95 different measures of the environmental, social, economic and cultural health of the harbour.

The report cards are prepared by Gladstone Healthy Harbour Partnership, a collaboration between universities, the State and Federal Government and industry.

This is the third report card produced for Gladstone Harbour.

More detailed reports on the health of the Gladstone Harbour are coming up in The Observer.