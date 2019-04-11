Harbour fever heats up with tropical Wednesday

SHIPSHAPE: Carmen Ward, Jessica Driessen and Amelia Robinson are dressing up Helloworld Travel as part of Harbour Festival's Tropical Wednesday event.

BUSINESSES are starting to get on board as tropical Wednesday edges closer.

The Harbour Festival tradition has been re-ignited by the QUOTA Club of Gladstone, with the group hoping to restore pride to the main street with an old favourite.

One business jumping on board is HelloWorld Travel.

Staff will be dressing up their shopfront with a tropical theme.

Manager Carmen Ward said it's important for local businesses to get involved with Gladstone's biggest festival of the year and restore some community spirit.

"It's a bit of fun to dress up the window, we like to get involved in community activities,” she said.

"There's a lot happening over Easter and it's fun to get involved with that to show our support.

"It brings so many people to town that the town is buzzing, it's such a busy time over Easter and you really get to see the best of Gladstone.

"It's great when all the shops put in the effort to make the main street look great.”

The business is hoping to use inflatable cruise ships and palm trees and fake sand to create a beach feel in their front window display.

Tropical Wednesday is an event that encourages businesses in the main street and around town to dress up their shopfronts and bring life and colour to Gladstone ahead of Harbour Festival.

There is still time to enter the competition, with entry forms available by emailing lizrobbo45@ gmail.com.