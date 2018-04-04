Harbour Festival volunteers relax before reviewing event

SIGH OF RELIEF: Abi Galbraith and Tracey French from Gladstone Festivals and Events said they had a successful 2018 Gladstone Harbour Festival.

SIGH OF RELIEF: Abi Galbraith and Tracey French from Gladstone Festivals and Events said they had a successful 2018 Gladstone Harbour Festival. Matt Taylor GLA030418HARB

THE nearly 50,000 people who attended last weeks' Gladstone Harbour Festival would be surprised to know that the week long event was run by only 52 volunteers.

Abi Galbraith, the event co-ordinator for the Gladstone Festival and Events Association said the group was nothing short of incredible.

"We had a lot of new faces helping out this year and all of them put their hearts and souls into it making it run smoothly, it really was a labour of love," she said.

A call had been put out prior to the event asking for volunteers to help the committee with the festival and several hands went up immediately.

"We assessed their skills and abilities and after a bit of training and an information session they were ready to go," Ms Galbraith said.

The majority of volunteers were still recovering from their efforts at the festival, but later this week they'll get together to discuss how this years' event went overall.

As a whole the committee are happy pretty happy with how things went, it was a great turnout and the raft regatta had 19 rafts in it which was great to see.

Among the events that went particularly well were the live bands each night on the marina stage.

"Quite a few people commented on social media how great the bands were and one family even made the trip from Brisbane to see KISSTROYER (a KISS cover band)," Ms Galbraith said.

One of the things they'd like to improve next year would be getting more community groups to take part in the street parade.

In spite of less than favourable weather threatening to deluge the event several times, huge crowds turned up day after day with many visitors from Rockhampton making the trip down to enjoy the festivities.

Ms Galbraith said the focus now was on discussing the things that went well and the things which needed more work and they're calling on festival goers to help them out.

"If you've got some ideas, feedback or suggestions on how we can improve future festivals then go to our website and take a couple of minutes to fill out our online survey," Ms Galbraith said.

Participants will go into a draw to win a $50 voucher from the Reef Hotel with the winner being chosen at random and announced today.

Next week the group will start gearing up for their next event, the Wedding Expo in May.

For more information, or enquire about volunteering, visit their website.