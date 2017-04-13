Harbour Festival: Pyrotechnics display to light the city sky

AN EXTRA fireworks display will light up this year's sky at the Gladstone Harbour Festival.

KCS fireworks display senior operator Clive Featherby will be the man behind the fuses for all three displays.

"It's on Auckland Hill again which is the best spot as everyone can see it all the way around town,” he said.

"We sort of focus everything so they will be able to see perfectly from down at the festival site.”

Mr Featherby is a veteran in the industry and has been setting off fireworks for more than 30 years.

"I've been doing this every year for 30 years, so I'm quite excited about it,” he said.

The biggest night for the fireworks is tonight.

"We try and make them different each night, we put different effects in,” Mr Featherby said.

"I've been doing this for 30 years so we put in a big effort.

"Just on Thursday night there's around about 1800 that go up in the last 90 seconds alone.”

Previously at the festival, the fireworks were set off on the water.

However, Mr Featherby said the trees had grown so much, it blocked people's view, so they decided to move up the hill.

There is plenty of work that goes into getting everything sorted for displays like this.

"There's more legislation than anything else that goes into organising displays nowadays,” he said.

"You have to get CASA approval to make sure there's no planes in the area, as we do use big fireworks up on the hill.”

Believe it or not, technically the festival will control the airways during the light display.

Asked to name his favourite firework, Mr Featherby said it was the big loud ones, which unfortunately they don't use any more.

Firework Times

Tonight: 7.50pm

Tomorrow: 9.05pm

Saturday: 8.55pm

Times subject to change, check Facebook for info.