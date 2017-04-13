29°
News

Harbour Festival: Pyrotechnics display to light the city sky

Chris Lees | 13th Apr 2017 5:00 AM
SPECTACULAR: The Gladstone Harbour Festival's fireworks display will be spectacular.
SPECTACULAR: The Gladstone Harbour Festival's fireworks display will be spectacular. EarlHaigh

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

AN EXTRA fireworks display will light up this year's sky at the Gladstone Harbour Festival.

KCS fireworks display senior operator Clive Featherby will be the man behind the fuses for all three displays.

"It's on Auckland Hill again which is the best spot as everyone can see it all the way around town,” he said.

"We sort of focus everything so they will be able to see perfectly from down at the festival site.”

Mr Featherby is a veteran in the industry and has been setting off fireworks for more than 30 years.

"I've been doing this every year for 30 years, so I'm quite excited about it,” he said.

The biggest night for the fireworks is tonight.

"We try and make them different each night, we put different effects in,” Mr Featherby said.

"I've been doing this for 30 years so we put in a big effort.

"Just on Thursday night there's around about 1800 that go up in the last 90 seconds alone.”

Previously at the festival, the fireworks were set off on the water.

However, Mr Featherby said the trees had grown so much, it blocked people's view, so they decided to move up the hill.

There is plenty of work that goes into getting everything sorted for displays like this.

"There's more legislation than anything else that goes into organising displays nowadays,” he said.

"You have to get CASA approval to make sure there's no planes in the area, as we do use big fireworks up on the hill.”

Believe it or not, technically the festival will control the airways during the light display.

Asked to name his favourite firework, Mr Featherby said it was the big loud ones, which unfortunately they don't use any more.

Firework Times

Tonight: 7.50pm

Tomorrow: 9.05pm

Saturday: 8.55pm

Times subject to change, check Facebook for info.

Gladstone Observer
How Australia is busting international illegal fishers

How Australia is busting international illegal fishers

Gladstone's rich outer reefs are being watched as Vietnamese fishermen continue to plunder our sea cucumber stocks.

Harbour Festival: Pyrotechnics display to light the city sky

SPECTACULAR: The Gladstone Harbour Festival's fireworks display will be spectacular.

An extra fireworks display will take place this year.

Your guide to Easter services in Gladstone this weekend

BUSY TIME: Father Aliki Langi believes Easter is one of the most important religious times of the year.

Services prove popular in the harbour city.

Teen caught on CCTV in bizarre stealing spree

BIZARRE BURGLARY: Georgia Olivia Davidson, 18, said she can 't remember stealing thousands of dollars worth of goods.

Gladstone teen steals thousands of dollars in goods, caught on CCTV.

Local Partners

Lake Awoonga recreational areas reopening

THE Lake Awoonga recreational areas and Boynedale Bush Camp will both reopen on Thursday, April 13.

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

The fruit, vegies to be worst affected by Debbie's wrath

NO SHORTAGE: Rachel Erbacher of Erbacher's Fruit Shed says there are plenty of fruit and vegetables on offer despite the impact of Cyclone Debbie.

You won't pay more yet, but it's a matter of time

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Grace Hickey on stage for Bluesfest

BLUESFEST BOUND: Grace Hickey will be playing at this year's Byron Bay Bluesfest.

Maclean songstress earns slot at iconic music festival

Splendour in the Grass tickets sell out in an hour

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Organisers: 'there will be a fundraiser for flood victims'

What's on the big screen this week

THE Fast and Furious franchise opens a new chapter, while Anne Hathaway embraces her inner-monster in a genre-bending indie film.

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Former Scary Spice Mel B wants her sex tapes

Former Spice Girl Mel B.

Mel B asks cops to help get sex tapes, ex says she’s ‘hysterical’.

Reynolds’ hilarious prank on Lively during labour

BLAKE Lively and Ryan Reynolds prove they’re perfectly matched.

Why there will never be a Friends reunion

Bad news, Friends fans: Lisa Kudrow says a reunion is “not going to happen.”

Lisa Kudrow has explained why a reunion is not going to happen.

Lisa throws sensational shade at fashion critics

The famous shirt.

Lisa Wilkinson delivers the perfect response to fashion critics.

Where did it all go wrong for Jenna Elfman?

Jenna Elfman back in 1998.

SINCE Dharma and Greg, Elfman hasn’t been able to catch a break.

ELEVATED RURAL LIVING AT ITS BEST....MAKE THE MOVE TODAY.....MUST BE SOLD

264 Jim Whyte Way, Burua 4680

House 4 2 2 $479,000

Looking to make a tree change but still an approx. 15 minute drive to the shopping precinct? Then look no further than this rural beauty. This well presented...

PERFECT FIRST STARTER...SOUGHT AFTER SUN VALLEY...MOUNTAIN VIEWS

10 Irwin Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 2 2 $199,000

Located in a family friendly neighbourhood is this new listing that surely will tick all the boxes. In addition to the fantastic location and proximity to major...

BUDGET BUSTER WITH POTENTIAL

44 Hansen Crescent, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 1 $159,000

Don't walk past your opportunity to secure this affordable starter. This high set home is privately positioned behind the fence. Internally the home offers...

Top Floor Apartment With Great Ocean Views

24/20 Barney Street, Barney Point 4680

House 2 1 1 $142,000

Now is the time to secure unique properties in Gladstone, and this beach-side property is sure to be popular with discerning buyers looking to make the most of the...

YOUR VERY OWN OASIS!

41 Cairncross Street, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 2 $330,000

Secluded behind beautiful gardens and set back on a large well maintained block awaits this beautiful home! Featuring 3 well-appointed bedrooms, a spacious lounge...

Huge Home Opposite Golf Course!

206 Sun Valley Road, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 3 2 $215,000

Enjoy uninterrupted views of the Golf Course whilst in the comfort of your own home. This huge home is waiting for some TLC, but with a good kitchen, 4 great...

SPREAD OUT AND ENJOY THE SPACE

45 Whitbread Road, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $339,000

A neat, low set brick home with a fabulous fenced yard is ideal for the young ones. This home is located on a corner block with access off Beardmore Place. It's...

Great First Home With N.B.N. Connection..!

12 Sturt Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $320,000

If you have been looking for a new home with N.B.N. connection at an affordable price then i think i may have found the home for you..! There has been a...

Major Price Reduction - Relocated Owner Wants This Home Sold Immediately..!

6 Billabong Drive, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 4 $399,000

If you have been looking for the right home to hit the market that would be a great place to raise your family then I challenge you to find a better value for...

Solid Low-set Brick Home With A Great Outdoor Living Area

12 Yellowpatch Avenue, Clinton 4680

House 3 1 1 $200,000

I have always been a fan of low-set brick homes and I am delighted to introduce 12 Yellowpatch Avenue to the market, as I believe this home is going to be...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

17 Gladstone region family homes under $400K for sale

5 Kauri Dr, Kin Kora is on the market.

A list of family homes all under $400K.

Loaded interstate investors buy Gladstone motel for $2.36M

Gladstone Palms Motor Inn.

New owners can expect a net income of $300K a year.

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!