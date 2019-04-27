Harbour Festival organisers look to the future

The 2019 Gladstone Harbour Festival over the Easter long weekend.

The 2019 Gladstone Harbour Festival over the Easter long weekend. Matt Taylor GLA210419FEST

GLADSTONE Harbour Festival doesn't happen overnight.

Organisers are already making plans for 2020 after the conclusion of this year's event.

Festival co-ordinator Nicola Scurr said organisers endeavoured to make the festival bigger and better each year.

"Ensuring there is always something exciting and new to keep our loyal festival goers entertained,” Ms Scurr said.

"However, this all depends on sponsorship.

"As this is a free festival we truly value our sponsors and volunteers and the more help we receive the bigger and better we can make this wonderful iconic event.”

Key features Ms Scurr said she hoped to see continue in 2020 included: fireworks, five nights of big main-stage entertainment, two-day markets, rides/sideshow alley, Kids Zone, Talent Quest, Great Raft Regatta and the Street Parade.

"At this stage we haven't made any set plans to remove anything from our current program,” she said.

"However, these discussions will be made when we have our debrief meeting on the 2019 Gladstone Harbour Festival.”

Planning kicks into full swing in August when sponsors are locked in and entertainment organised.

Ms Scurr said Gladstone Harbour Festival was always on organisers' minds.

"The 2019 Gladstone Harbour Festival has been fantastic with some bumper crowds,” she said. "It has also been very well received by locals and site vendors.

"We only hope to get bigger and better and continue one of Australia's last remaining free festivals for years to come.

"Thanks to our amazing and generous sponsors, supporters and volunteers.”