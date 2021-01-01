Harbour Festival back on in 2021 for 59th year

Gladstone Harbour Festival is planned to go ahead in 2021.

AFTER cancelling for the first time in Harbour Festival history, Gladstone’s premium Easter event is back on for 2021.

Details available via the Gladstone Harbour Festival website confirmed the 59th annual event is scheduled for Thursday April 1 to Sunday April 4.

The website showss fireworks, rides, food, roving entertainers and nightly music shows have been planned for the event.

Black Jack set the pace from start to finish at the 2019 Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race. Picture: Michael Kenyon

The 73rd Brisbane to Gladstone Yacht Race has also been announced to return on April 2 with more details to come soon.

The event was set to go ahead via livestream however was one of the many eventually cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

