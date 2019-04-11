HARBOUR FEST: Get the full program and 2-for-1 rides

THIS year's Gladstone Harbour Festival is shaping up to be one of the most exciting yet.

Now in its 57th year, the festival is expected to attract thousands of visitors and will feature plenty of rides, shows and activities to entertain the crowds.

To take full advantage of the celebrations and get access to exclusive 2-for-1 ride coupons, pick up a copy of this Saturday's edition of The Observer, which will come with an official 40-page Harbour Festival guide.

From a full program of events to firework times, the guide will have A-Z information on all things related to the spectacular five-day festival.

The fun starts on Wednesday so don't miss out!