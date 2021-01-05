HARBOUR FEST 2021: What’s returning and what’s off

After COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the iconic Gladstone Harbour Festival in 2020, the event is back in 2021 but with some favourite inclusions off the agenda.

The Great Raft Regatta and Street Parade will return for the 59th annual event.

Festival coordinator Jemma Tangohau said due to the magnitude of managing a Covid-Safe event, these events would not be possible to include in the program.

“We know that the community will be really excited to have the festival back on the calendar this year and our team is working really hard to ensure the program delivers plenty of fun and entertainment,” Ms Tangohau said.

The event will also be reduced by one night and run from April 1 to 4.

“This decision predominantly came down to the huge amount of volunteer manpower the festival will need for COVID marshals on site, counting people in and out of the festival site to ensure we are complying with approved crowd numbers,” she said.

Harbour Festival president Raymond Lewis said the community could expect this year’s event to look and feel a little different.

“We are committed to bringing the fun of the festival at Easter time back to the Gladstone region and are moving forward with planning what we think is a fantastic and achievable program, given the restrictions we need to work within,” he said.

Festival-goers can expect main stage entertainment, fireworks displays, food vendors rides and Mardi Gras.

The event will also introduce a collaboration with the Boyne Tannum Hook Up – Sculptures by Gladstone Harbour – where the community is encouraged to raise awareness of the global issue of marine debris by creating sculptures.

A Gladstone Harbour Festival e-book is due for release in early March with all the up-to-date information.

