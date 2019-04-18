HARBOUR FEST: 2-for-1 ride coupons up for grabs

THERE's one last chance to pick up two-for-one ride coupons for the Gladstone Harbour Festival.

Pick up Saturday's Observer to receive two-for-one ride coupons so you can enjoy all the festivities.

This year's festival is shaping up to be one of the most exciting yet.

Now in its 57th year, the festival is expected to attract thousands of visitors and will feature plenty of rides, shows and activities to entertain the crowds.

The fun has already started so don't miss out!