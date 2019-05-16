Harbour City riders aiming for podiums in Victoria

Paige Guymer leads the way in last year's Rocky Rumble. She'll hope to set the pace in Shepparton.

Paige Guymer leads the way in last year's Rocky Rumble. She'll hope to set the pace in Shepparton. Chris Ison ROK220418cbmx5

BMX: Several riders from the Gladstone Harbour City BMX Club will compete in the 2019 BMX Australia BAD BOY National Championships in Shepparton which starts in the new week.

Angela Potter and daughter Ava are among 13 Gladstone riders who will do the Harbour City proud during the five-day event from Monday to next Friday.

Ben Dunphy will be in action in Shepparton. Paul Braven GLA180217BMX

Angela will ride in the Cruiser 40-44 age and 20-inch categories and Ava in the 12-girl's class.

"Ava has been training really well and I'm more excited about her than I am about myself," Angela said.

"She won both the Open Day and Rocky Rumble and her goal is to make the final in Shepparton."

Ava will also ride against some of the best riders in the world.

Angela sustained a knee injury a few weeks ago, but has a clean bill of health for the Victorian challenge.

"I'm just going to do my best and I'd love to get on the podium in both classes," she said.

"There will be some tough competition and some of the top riders in the world like Mel Gibson and Jaclyn Wilson and Jaclyn would probably be the favourite to win both classes."

Angela and Ava have never ventured to Victoria before.

But one thing's certain. It will be much colder.

"It will be different and I googled the track and it's very long and flat and the temperatures have been between four degree minimum and 19 degrees. I'm not looking forward to the cold and I struggle when the temperature gets below 25 degrees," Angela laughed.

But there is sure to be hot action on the track when racing starts.

GLADSTONE'S BEST

Ava Potter 12-girl's; Angela Potter 40-44 women and 40-44 cruiser; Taniah Guymer 11-girl's; Paige Guymer 16-girl's and 15-16 cruiser; Ben Dunphy 12-boy's and 11-12 cruiser; Toby Dunphy 15-boy's and 15-16 cruiser; Matthew Trezise 15-boy's; Mikaela Lee 13-girl's; Eli Lee 16-boy's; Zayne Hawkins 5-6 sprockets; Mylarnee Hawkins 5-7 sprockets; Jaydyn Hawkins 8-boy's; Mitchell Hawkins 30-34 men's cruiser