Harbour City BMX pair win Aust Day awards awards

Bruce Crow and Angela Potter with their awards.

BMX: It's club before self.

That's the Bruce Crow way and it's no surprise the Harbour City BMX Club president got his just desserts.

Crow was awarded the Gladstone Regional Council Australia Day Sports Official Award for his thankless job in getting the club to where it is today.

He was joined by rider Angela Potter, whose achievements throughout the year saw her named Senior Sportsperson of the Year.

"Getting the award was a lot a hard work and I've got to thank our great club as well," Crow said.

"I didn't think I would win as I haven't won anything before.

"This isn't a win - it's about how all sporting clubs need volunteers to make their clubs survive.

"A special thanks to Glenn Butcher for the help getting the funds."

Harbour City BMX Club publicity officer Kristeen Burridge praised the pair.

"Bruce was the driving force behind securing funding for the new BMX track built," she said.

"Angela is an amazing inspiration who accomplished a lot, including being the Australian No.2 plate holder."