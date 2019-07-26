'Happy to do it': Local economy will roar thanks to visit

WELCOME: Gladstone councillor Glenn Churchill with Brisbane Roar CEO David Pourre and vice-chairman Chris Fong.

VITAL dollars will pour into the local economy thanks to the Brisbane Roar holding pre-season training and an exhibition game in the Gladstone Region.

Exact figures will be calculated after the visit, however, it will contribute to the $7-8million expected to flow into the region from 200 events scheduled this year by Gladstone Regional Council.

Councillor Glen Churchill said money spent this week would help every aspect of the community.

"The research that we've got at this particular stage indicates every dollar spent locally goes around seven to eight times more," Cr Churchill said.

"We do know a number of our local businesses have been extremely excited."

Brisbane Roar players and staff visited and shopped at local businesses, contributing much-needed funds to the economy.

Some hotels in the Gladstone Region have also seen a surge in bookings due to the event, with team personnel staying at the Oaks Grand Hotel on Goondoon St.

Another local business the Roar has directly supported is FastKarts in South Gladstone as part of a team-building exercise.

Roar CEO David Pourre said the players enjoyed themselves racing at the venue.

"If we can support local community through those activations and events, we'll be happy to do it," Mr Pourre said.

"We'll keep doing those types of things around the community."

Queensland's only A-League team has also committed to supporting grassroots programs for Gladstone children aspiring to be part of the next generation of football players.

"It's vital. The more you put into grassroots, the more that you're going to get out," Mr Pourre said.

"There's going to be one kid that could be the next Socceroo or Brisbane Roar player."

The curtain-raiser match will kick-off at Marley Brown Oval at 1pm today, with the main game scheduled to start at 3pm.

General admission tickets are still on sale and can be bought at the gate from tomorrow afternoon.

Keep it here on The Observer's website for photos and news from the game.