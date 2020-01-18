Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dylan Walz returns to Gladstone to play for Central in the Premier League
Dylan Walz returns to Gladstone to play for Central in the Premier League
Sport

‘Happy to be back’: Player returns to first club

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
18th Jan 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOCCER: Having grown up playing soccer for Central Football Club, Dylan Walz is back in the black and white after a year away.

Walz will lace up his boots as part of the club’s Premier League team for the upcoming season.

“It’s a big deal for me to be back at my first club … I’m pretty happy to be back,” he said.

Walz spent a year in Toowoomba playing for South West Queensland Thunder in the National Premier League.

He has high hopes for the season ahead.

“At this stage I’m hoping for finals, aiming high,” he said.

“Hopefully we can make that.”

Walz said his attacking components would provide strength to the team.

“My crossing and the runs I make – I think that supplies a lot of forward play to our team,” he said.

Club president Marty Emerson said it was great to have young players such as Walz come in and boost the squad.

“They’ve got good skills and speed,” Emerson said.

“The guys are all keen and we’ve had a couple of training sessions already with good intensity and good work rate.”

The Premier League season will kick off at the end of March.

central football club
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Don’t snitch’: Mum uncovers school fights Instagram

        premium_icon ‘Don’t snitch’: Mum uncovers school fights Instagram

        News “(There were) some disturbing videos of kids in school uniform, in school hours having fights and being abused.”

        ‘It will come’: Farmer’s hope for drought-breaking rain

        premium_icon ‘It will come’: Farmer’s hope for drought-breaking rain

        Weather Drought stricken farmers in central Queensland are already seeing the effect of...

        PHOTOS: Crowd enjoys rugby action

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Crowd enjoys rugby action

        News Hundreds headed to Marley Brown Oval yesterday to watch the Qld Reds take on the...

        Unionist, workers protest outsourcing deal

        premium_icon Unionist, workers protest outsourcing deal

        News Protesters have accused Smit Lamnalco of “sham contracting” and completing work...