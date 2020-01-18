‘Happy to be back’: Player returns to first club

Dylan Walz returns to Gladstone to play for Central in the Premier League

SOCCER: Having grown up playing soccer for Central Football Club, Dylan Walz is back in the black and white after a year away.

Walz will lace up his boots as part of the club’s Premier League team for the upcoming season.

“It’s a big deal for me to be back at my first club … I’m pretty happy to be back,” he said.

Walz spent a year in Toowoomba playing for South West Queensland Thunder in the National Premier League.

He has high hopes for the season ahead.

“At this stage I’m hoping for finals, aiming high,” he said.

“Hopefully we can make that.”

Walz said his attacking components would provide strength to the team.

“My crossing and the runs I make – I think that supplies a lot of forward play to our team,” he said.

Club president Marty Emerson said it was great to have young players such as Walz come in and boost the squad.

“They’ve got good skills and speed,” Emerson said.

“The guys are all keen and we’ve had a couple of training sessions already with good intensity and good work rate.”

The Premier League season will kick off at the end of March.