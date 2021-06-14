Hanson’s vaccine view roasted on air

One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson was taken to task after declaring more than 200 Australians had died as a result of receiving a Covid-19 vaccination.

The outspoken politician recently cited a report from the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) that noted there had been 210 deaths among the population who had received the vaccine, incorrectly claiming these deaths were a result of the vaccine.

Sky News political reporter Tom Connell emphatically rebuked the declaration from the senator, aiming to clarify the interpretation of the findings.

“What they go on to talk about is the fact there were 200 deaths following immunisation, but they do two things,” he said.

“First of all, every single one of those deaths are thoroughly examined to see if they are linked to the vaccination and the second thing they do is look at the natural death rate.

RELATED: Premier’s vaccine doesn’t ‘pass pub test’

“So with 3.6 million doses of vaccines across Australia, you are going to have deaths because we have 160,000 deaths every year in Australia – death happens, it is a part of life.”

The Sky News reporter cited the comments from the TGA which said the natural death rate for people either having or not having the vaccine is actually slightly lower with the vaccine.

“Therefore, they’re saying this vaccine has only killed two people so far, that’s what the TGA says,” Connell said.

In response, Ms Hanson said “I’m going on the report and how I take the report and I’m going to stick with what I believe in”.

“Why would they put those figures there with the Pfizer and the AstraZeneca when you’ve had 3.6 million doses that have been given out to people?” she asked. “Why would they specify that many people from having the Pfizer and the AstraZeneca?”

Senator Hanson said, ‘I’m going to stick with what I believe in.’ Picture: Tim Hunter

Connell replied to the senator that the report had a responsibility to include thorough information about figures related to the vaccine.

“Do you accept there’s a difference between deaths after immunisation and deaths from immunisation?” he asked.

To which the senator snapped back, “Do you accept that there are people (who have) died with covid?” she said. “Or did they actually die from the covid?”

“What’s your answer to that one?

“People need to know the truth of all the information out there and they need to assess it themselves and decide whether they want it.”

But Connell continued to press Ms Hanson, saying “I just really want to drill down on this, Senator”.

“You said last week that the TGA had said 210 people had died from the vaccine but the TGA has not said that, they have not said 210 died from the vaccine.”

Relenting, the senator said “I may have said from and not used following” while also saying “I’m going to stick to what I believe to be the truth”.

Connell again responded: “Stick to what you believe in, but the truth is you can’t tell people the TGA is saying 210 people died from the vaccine, because the TGA is not saying that.”

Originally published as Hanson’s vaccine view roasted on air