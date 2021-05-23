Hanson’s big-spending pitch for six more years

Political firebrand Pauline Hanson is launching what will be "her biggest spend" for election campaign as she fights to retain her over-20-year political career.

After less than expected showing at the state election, Senator Hanson will target the regions in a professionally produced 12-month television advertising campaign.

It is understood she has booked spots with WIN and Channel 7 with ads to run from this weekend and radio spots to begin within weeks.

Senator Pauline Hanson is contesting the next election and will run a high-profile, regional campaign.

Using a Rockhampton-based producer, Levi Appleton, the first of what is expected to be a series of ads focuses on Senator Hanson talking about trust.

"They may not always agree with what I say, but they know I say it with the passion that I really believe in what I'm trying to do," she said in the ad.

In the 2016 double dissolution election she spent $200,000 and had four Senators elected across the country with Senator Hanson finishing third on the ticket.

The new campaign expected to be well above this, potentially above $1 million.

Pauline Hanson's One Nation declared $5.7 million in receipts, and $3.9 million in payments, in the 2019-20 year, according to the Australian Electoral Commission.

"This will be the party's biggest spend so far," a One Nation spokesman said.

It is running in regional Queensland and was filmed during Beef Week at Rockhampton.

The next election, which could be held anytime from August 7 to May 21, 2022.

Her campaign in 2016 was largely under the radar but rocketed One Nation to its biggest success since 1998 when it won 11 seats in State Parliament.

Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts in the wake of One Nation’s successful 2016 election campaign

While the LNP and Labor are expected to pick up two Queensland Senate seats each at the next each at the next election, there will be a tough contest between Senator Hanson, LNP Senator Amanda Stoker and the Greens who are seeking to get a second Queensland candidate into the upper house.

Meanwhile, Senator Hanson has pushed back against Prime Minister Scott Morrison's idea of a "vaccine passport" to make it easier to travel domestically in the event a COVID-19 outbreak leading to more state border restrictions.

"This outrageous plan is a gross overstepping of power and typical of his bullying attitude," Senator Hanson said.

Originally published as Hanson's big-spending pitch for six more years