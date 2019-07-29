Hanson wants national vote on immigration

Menu
Pauline Hanson wants Senate to support national vote on immigration
Politics

29th Jul 2019

PAULINE Hanson is seeking support from her Senate colleagues for a national vote on immigration levels.

The One Nation leader will on Monday ask the upper house to support a plebiscite, arguing the country's roads and health system are buckling under the weight of new migrants.

"The Australian people have never been given the opportunity to actually hold a plebiscite into how they feel about the current rate of immigration into Australia," Senator Hanson told reporters in Canberra.

Her legislation would establish a framework for a national plebiscite to be held in conjunction with the next general election.

Voters would be asked: "Do you think the current rate of immigration to Australia is too high?"

Government Senate leader Mathias Cormann did not rule out supporting her calls for a national vote, but said work was already underway to manage immigration levels.

"Of course we have already made a judgment in the most recent budget to cut the immigration levels," he told reporters.

"So we've made judgment ourselves in relation to these matters, but I haven't seen the specifics of what Pauline Hanson is proposing."

