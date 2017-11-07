Hanson to launch candidate's Gladstone campaign

ONE Nation federal leader Pauline Hanson will visit Gladstone this evening to officially launch the campaign of candidate Amy Lohse.

It will be the first visit to Gladstone by a state or federal party leader since the election was called on October 29.

Senator Hanson launched her Queensland campaigning in Brisbane yesterday by christening her new "Battler Bus” with a bottle of champagne, and was greeted by large crowds when she rolled in to Gympie just after midday.

The bus will bring Senator Hanson and One Nation state leader Steve Dickson to key regional seats around the state, including in Central Queensland.

Adviser James Ashby said Senator Hanson was in town to launch Ms Lohse's campaign only and would not be making any "you-beaut campaign announcements” because "we're not about pork-barrelling”.

The venue for Ms Lohse's campaign launch has not yet been revealed.