Hanson slams Bartlett's threats to coal mines

NOT HAPPY: Senator Pauline Hanson (right) with One Nation state leader Steve Dickson during the Queensland election campaign. Patrick Woods

SENATOR Pauline Hanson yesterday slammed Greens senator Andrew Bartlett for his "highly irresponsible threat to work with anti-mining activists to devastate Queensland's mining industry and economy".

"Mr Bartlett's comments are ignorant, irresponsible and dangerous," Ms Hanson said.

Her comments follow a number of statements by Senator Bartlett in which he declared that the Greens "need to stop all new coal mines in Queensland," and threatened that business leaders and politicians "should prepare for their offices to be blockaded and flooded with calls of protest."

"The resource industry contributes tens of billions of dollars to the Queensland economy and employs tens of thousands of Queenslanders so when politicians like Mr Bartlett talk out of their hat like this it does huge damage to the economy and jobs." Senator Hanson said.

"I've seen Central Queensland property reports that reveal housing prices have dropped 39 per cent in Gladstone and up to 18 per cent in Biloela.

"It's childish attitudes like these that are killing off any hope of recovery in these regional towns."

Senator Hanson also accused the Labor party of supporting the Greens policies through preference deals and called for them to halt their policy of supporting Greens candidates.

"Labor preferences gifted the Greens a seat in the Queensland Parliament and now these Green economic vandals are threatening to shut down the Queensland economy."