Hanson calls for CQ candidates to step up for One Nation

FULL SUPPORT: One Nation Party leader Pauline Hanson is supportive of Wade Rothery's efforts to be pre-selected to contest the seat of Keppel in the next State Election.

SEEKING to capitalise on recent electoral success in Central Queensland, One Nation Party leader Pauline Hanson is searching for the right local candidates to run in next year's state election.

Finishing an unexpected second place in the electorate of Rockhampton in the 2017 state election, One Nation's Wade Rothery left a gaping void in the party's ranks following his relocation to Yeppoon with plans to contest the seat of Keppel.

During her recent visit to Rockhampton, Senator Hanson revealed more details regarding her party's plans to select candidates to capture CQ's very winnable seats.

"The area is screaming out for representation and that's what One Nation has brought to the state," she said.

"If we can actually get more people elected on the floor of parliament in Queensland, hopefully we can turn the state around, take it out of the hands of the Labor Party and get some good government but the LNP can't do it themselves because they're weak as well.

"[They're] absolutely pathetic, that's why we need strong leadership."

Discussing potential Rockhampton candidates to replace Mr Rothery, Senator Hanson said a couple of people had put their hands up but no formal applications had been accepted at this stage, but it would be decided in the coming months.

"We want to endorse our candidates for the state (election) ASAP. I want to give them the opportunity to actually get out there and state their case to the voters why they should be voting for them under the banner of One Nation," she said.

"I call on people, really think about One Nation if you want to be involved in politics, but only if you want to be there for the right reasons."

Senator Hanson said if a potential candidate thought they were going to use her name or ride on the coat-tails of Pauline Hanson's One Nation to get elected to parliament and sit back and do nothing for the people of this electorate they need not bother.

LOOKING FORWARD: During a recent visit to Rockhampton, One Nation Party leader Senator Pauline Hanson revealed her plans to recruit candidates to contest the seats of Rockhampton and Keppel in the State Election.

"But if you really want to represent the people of your community, I'll be pleased to hear from you," she said.

Senator Hanson confirmed Mr Rothery had lodged his application for candidacy for Keppel.

"That's yet to go through the process and he's yet to be endorsed for it but I think he did exceptionally well in the last (federal) election and the first (state) election he ever stood," she said.

"He's well liked in the area and I think he will make a great representative for the people and I can't see why he shouldn't get that endorsement finalised.

"I state my case and fight for the people and that's what I can see in Wade and other representatives of One Nation. He's got my full support but it's got to go through the process and finally get ticked off."

A final decision on who would be chosen to contest Keppel was expected be made this month.

The One Nation leader made it clear senior adviser James Ashby, who had recently moved to CQ, wouldn't be running in any of the region's seats.

"I heard the rumours going around, he won't be standing as a candidate," she said.

"I will not accept his resignation from my office and I will not endorse him as a candidate, so therefore he'll be staying where he is."