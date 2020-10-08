Menu
Politics

Hanson backs KAP in major boost for party

by MADURA MCCORMACK
8th Oct 2020 10:41 AM
Pauline Hanson's One Nation has revealed it will preference Katter's Australian Party second on its how-to-vote cards, in what could be a major boost for the North Queensland minor party.

Senator Hanson said there had always been "synergy" between the two parties, particularly on issues that impact regional Queenslanders like coal mining and farming.

"Regional Queenslanders are crying out for proper representation at this election and if the Katter's can help One Nation secure seats and vice versa, that will be a significant win for the regions, particularly those in the western and northern parts of the state," she said.

Pauline Hanson in Townsville. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Reminding voters that how-to-vote cards were merely suggestions on where to place their crucial preferences, Senator Hanson said the LNP and Labor preferencing the Greens above each other was a "scary thought".

The KAP and PHON command three votes and one vote respectively on Queensland parliament's current seven-member crossbench.

