Health

Hanks’ sweet letter to bullied Aussie boy

by Sonali Paul, Reuters
23rd Apr 2020 9:47 PM

 

Tom Hanks has sent a heartfelt letter and a Corona brand typewriter to an Australian boy who wrote to him about being bullied over his name, Corona.

Corona De Vries, an eight-year-old from the Gold Coast, wrote to the Hollywood star after he and his wife, Rita, had spent more than two weeks in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 there.

The boy had written to Hanks saying: "I heard on the news you and your wife had caught the coronavirus," Channel 7 reported.

"Are you OK?"

The boy said he loved his name, but people at school called him the coronavirus, which made him "sad and angry".

 

Tom Hanks wrote to a bullied boy named Corona. Picture: 7 News

 

"Your letter made my wife and I feel so wonderful!" Hanks replied in a letter typed on a Corona typewriter which he had taken to the Gold Coast.

"You know, you are the only person I've ever known to have the name Corona - like the ring around the sun, a crown," the double Oscar winner wrote to the boy.

"I thought this typewriter would suit you," an image of the letter aired by Channel 7 News showed.

"Ask a grown up how it works. And use it to write me back." Hanks handwrote at the end: "P.S. You got a friend in ME!"

 

