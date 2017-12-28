Hanging about is all part of the firies' job

ALWAYS PREPARED: Senior firefighters Marcel Harrison, Hamish Bowden and Adam Hollier need to be ready for anything.

AS THE year winds down, Gladstone's firefighters are reflecting on an unusually quiet festive period.

These quiet times give crew members an opportunity to maintain skills and equipment to protect the community they love.

With 10 trucks to check and maintain daily, insuring they are ready to go at the drop of a hat is a big job.

Station officer Dale Iwanicki explained that preparedness was the underlying factor to ensuring the community was kept safe.

"Even on low-fire-danger days, there's still a chance of a grassfire occurring, just the severity of it isn't as high," he said.

"We've got a main crew and a special crew, so if they're required to backup any of the auxiliary stations or backup to a grassfire, more often than not they'll go and assist.

"We have to keep our skilled maintenance up so we do our drills, cut up cars, hang off the tower.

"We have to maintain preparedness at all times."

Marcel Harrison has lived at Agnes Water for 10 years and has been commuting to Gladstone for the past four years since landing a firefighting role.

"To begin with, the work is what brought me to the region," he said.

"I stayed for the beach atmosphere, lifestyle, surfing and small town.

"I just love Agnes."

Fellow senior firefighter Adam Hollier echoed his colleague's thoughts about the area.

"I've been here five years and the job bought me here," he said.

"It's a great community and a small community with a great atmosphere."

Hamish Bowden has also worked as a firefighter in Gladstone for five years and moved to the region to be closer to family.

For those who want to know more about how the region's emergency services operate, there will be an emergency services day at Gladstone PCYC on February 11.