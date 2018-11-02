Handy new installation at Spinnaker Park

New hand rails are being installed at Gladstone's Spinnaker Park.

SECTIONS of pathway within the Spinnaker Park precinct will be closed to pedestrians as Gladstone Ports Corporation carries out work to install new handrails.

The new handrails are being installed to enhance the safety of the park for the community.

Signage has been erected to alert park users to the works and subsequent closure of pathways.

The works are expected to take up to one month to complete.

Gladstone Ports Corporation has apologised for any inconvenience caused during this time.