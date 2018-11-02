Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New hand rails are being installed at Gladstone's Spinnaker Park.
New hand rails are being installed at Gladstone's Spinnaker Park. Gregory Bray GLA011118RAIL
News

Handy new installation at Spinnaker Park

Matt Taylor
by
2nd Nov 2018 2:00 PM

SECTIONS of pathway within the Spinnaker Park precinct will be closed to pedestrians as Gladstone Ports Corporation carries out work to install new handrails.

The new handrails are being installed to enhance the safety of the park for the community.

Signage has been erected to alert park users to the works and subsequent closure of pathways.

The works are expected to take up to one month to complete.

Gladstone Ports Corporation has apologised for any inconvenience caused during this time.

Related Items

handrails parks public safety upgrades
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Humour Column: Spookier working in refinery than cemetery

    premium_icon Humour Column: Spookier working in refinery than cemetery

    News The closest my workmate came to seeing a ghost was the morning I left my white, paper overalls hanging in the shower stall to dry.

    • 2nd Nov 2018 5:00 PM
    WHAT'S ON: Ten things to do this weekend

    WHAT'S ON: Ten things to do this weekend

    News Looking for something to do this weekend?

    CQU's students help Rotary make a 'wheelie' big difference

    premium_icon CQU's students help Rotary make a 'wheelie' big difference

    News Tomorrows leaders at CQU made a big impact this week

    The Agnes Water facility celebrating an important milestone

    premium_icon The Agnes Water facility celebrating an important milestone

    News Twenty year celebration for Agnes Water community hub.

    Local Partners