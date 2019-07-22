Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
QAL has opened their doors to more than 60 high school students from around Gladstone.
QAL has opened their doors to more than 60 high school students from around Gladstone. Contributed
News

Hands on experience for students at the refinery

liana walker
by
22nd Jul 2019 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ON THURSDAY Queensland Alumina Limited held its largest open day in three years.

More than 60 senior students attended the day of practical hands-on experience at the refinery.

The careers open day aims to provide an insight into the many career opportunities available at the alumina refinery, ranging from the usual apprenticeships and traineeships, to laboratory, technical and operations roles.

This was also the first year QAL hosted the day on two separate occasions to facilitate the involvement of five local high schools.

qal queensland alumina limited
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'He screamed': Boy in stolen car knew it wasn't mum driving

    premium_icon 'He screamed': Boy in stolen car knew it wasn't mum driving

    News "(My son) was standing in the middle car park screaming, balling his eyes out."

    Small town, big heart: Tannum surprises Aussie great

    premium_icon Small town, big heart: Tannum surprises Aussie great

    News Find out what the campaigner thought of the CQ Tutu Salute.

    • 22nd Jul 2019 10:00 AM
    Gladstone Musical Society are ready for a concert

    premium_icon Gladstone Musical Society are ready for a concert

    News The 16 ladies who form the choir will perform on Friday

    • 22nd Jul 2019 10:00 AM
    Gladstone Rotarians helping rebuild in Nepal

    premium_icon Gladstone Rotarians helping rebuild in Nepal

    Community Rotary club member reflects on their visit.

    • 22nd Jul 2019 10:00 AM