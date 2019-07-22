Hands on experience for students at the refinery

QAL has opened their doors to more than 60 high school students from around Gladstone.

ON THURSDAY Queensland Alumina Limited held its largest open day in three years.

More than 60 senior students attended the day of practical hands-on experience at the refinery.

The careers open day aims to provide an insight into the many career opportunities available at the alumina refinery, ranging from the usual apprenticeships and traineeships, to laboratory, technical and operations roles.

This was also the first year QAL hosted the day on two separate occasions to facilitate the involvement of five local high schools.