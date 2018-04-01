Handmade teddy bears donated to police for DV victims

A donation of hand made teddies and colouring books were dropped to the Police Station on Thursday morning.

A DONATION of handmade teddy bears and colouring books was dropped off at the Gladstone Police Station this week.

The stuffed animals were made by four Gladstone women and given to police to hand out to children and families impacted by domestic and family violence.

The teddies will provide support to those in need during a time of crisis.

Police are often called to Domestic incidents where children are present and are victims of abuse.

Sometimes these children are taken back to the station with the aggrieved for protection or to provide a statement.

