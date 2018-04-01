Menu
A donation of hand made teddies and colouring books were dropped to the Police Station on Thursday morning.
Handmade teddy bears donated to police for DV victims

Sarah Steger
by
1st Apr 2018 4:30 AM

A DONATION of handmade teddy bears and colouring books was dropped off at the Gladstone Police Station this week.

The stuffed animals were made by four Gladstone women and given to police to hand out to children and families impacted by domestic and family violence.

The teddies will provide support to those in need during a time of crisis.

Police are often called to Domestic incidents where children are present and are victims of abuse.

Sometimes these children are taken back to the station with the aggrieved for protection or to provide a statement.

A Queensland Police Service release stated: "Officers from the Gladstone Police Patrol group wish families and visitors a safe and enjoyable Easter break.”

"A little kindness goes a long way, look out for each other and report any suspicious activity to police,” the statement said.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or report it anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

