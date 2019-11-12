Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gladstone Matt Hancock.Gladstone Port City Power vs Townsville.
Gladstone Matt Hancock.Gladstone Port City Power vs Townsville.
Basketball

It’s back to the future for a shooting guard at the Power

NICK KOSSATCH
12th Nov 2019 6:51 PM | Updated: 6:52 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BASKETBALL: "It's time to put Gladstone on top."

That's the attitude returning shooting guard Matt Hancock wants to convey to the Port City Power "The Capricornian" Surge for season 2020.

RELATED STORY: Port City Power add another to the roster

RELATED STORY: Competition leaders too strong for Walmsley's men

Hancock, who played for the Power in 2018, said he was excited about returning to a team that will play in the soon-to-be-established Queensland State League - the second tier to the NBL1-North (formerly QBL) competition.

Matt Hancock in 2018
Matt Hancock in 2018

"I'm looking forward to coming back to the Gladstone region," he said. "I can't wait to get back to working with Brady (Power coach Brady Walmsley) and the rest of the team.

"I'm enthusiastic about helping the program make strides forward under the new competition structure in Queensland."

Hancock averaged 14 points, four rebounds and two assists per game in his first stint at the Power and represented the Waverly Falcons in the NBL1 competition this season.

Before that, Hancock was an NBL development player with Melbourne United and the Illawarra Hawks.

Walmsley said Hancock would offer plenty.

"I'm excited about having the opportunity to work with Matt again," he said.

"He is an ambitious, motivated and professional person who will help elevate the standards and expectations of the program.

"We aim to be a force in the Queensland State League and this signing - as well as the others still to announce - reinforce our intentions to be taken seriously as a threat to the competition.

"Matt is an elite shooter and we look forward to putting him in a position to do what he does best."

basketball queensland state championships gladstone amatuer basketball association grafton basketball port city power
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Everything is ruined’: What’s left after Philip St fire

        premium_icon ‘Everything is ruined’: What’s left after Philip St fire

        News BILL Spangen was looking forward to the festive season with family but just weeks before Christmas he’s been left with almost nothing.

        Birthday milestone doubles as a farewell

        premium_icon Birthday milestone doubles as a farewell

        News A popular takeaway and food delivery shop celebrates 12 years, but it’s likely to...

        Drugs, weapons, counterfeit cash uncovered in search

        premium_icon Drugs, weapons, counterfeit cash uncovered in search

        Crime A business reported one of the $50 counterfeit notes after it was passed onto them.

        Early learning staff get inspired

        premium_icon Early learning staff get inspired

        News Childcare professionals from across the region gathered to learn from experts in...