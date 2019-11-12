It’s back to the future for a shooting guard at the Power

BASKETBALL: "It's time to put Gladstone on top."

That's the attitude returning shooting guard Matt Hancock wants to convey to the Port City Power "The Capricornian" Surge for season 2020.

Hancock, who played for the Power in 2018, said he was excited about returning to a team that will play in the soon-to-be-established Queensland State League - the second tier to the NBL1-North (formerly QBL) competition.

"I'm looking forward to coming back to the Gladstone region," he said. "I can't wait to get back to working with Brady (Power coach Brady Walmsley) and the rest of the team.

"I'm enthusiastic about helping the program make strides forward under the new competition structure in Queensland."

Hancock averaged 14 points, four rebounds and two assists per game in his first stint at the Power and represented the Waverly Falcons in the NBL1 competition this season.

Before that, Hancock was an NBL development player with Melbourne United and the Illawarra Hawks.

Walmsley said Hancock would offer plenty.

"I'm excited about having the opportunity to work with Matt again," he said.

"He is an ambitious, motivated and professional person who will help elevate the standards and expectations of the program.

"We aim to be a force in the Queensland State League and this signing - as well as the others still to announce - reinforce our intentions to be taken seriously as a threat to the competition.

"Matt is an elite shooter and we look forward to putting him in a position to do what he does best."