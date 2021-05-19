Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
“He did the little things. He drove up from Brisbane most weekends to be a strapper for us for a few years. He had a heart of gold.”
“He did the little things. He drove up from Brisbane most weekends to be a strapper for us for a few years. He had a heart of gold.”
News

Popular icon remembered for his ‘heart of gold’

JOSH PRESTON
by and JOSH PRESTON
19th May 2021 7:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The Gympie Hammers are remembering Paul Watt after the club stalwart passed away following a lengthy health battle at the weekend.

The Hammers shared the Watt family's announcement of Paul's death on Saturday night, sharing their thanks "for all you have done for the Hammers over the years".

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

*Chantslea Sue Curran sentenced for fraud, drugs, and joy ride in stolen car

*WINNER REVEALED: Gympie's favourite doctor 'grateful' for community support

Hammers president Jason McPherson said Paul was a valued member of the club dating back to his playing days in the 1990s.

"Behind the scenes he was tremendous, but he also played for the Hammers back in 1996 when they won an A-grade and B-grade championship for the Wide Bay area," McPherson said.

"He had ties with the club for a lot of years. Behind the scenes he was always trying to build links between us and other clubs in Brisbane, he helped us get a scrum machine.

"He did the little things. He drove up from Brisbane most weekends to be a strapper for us for a few years. He had a heart of gold."

McPherson said it was the support of community members like Paul that remained so vital to local rugby clubs such as the Hammers.

Your new home of local news gives you so much more

"When you join a rugby club you never really leave it. What Paul brought to us was exactly that," McPherson said.

"Right towards the end when he was in a world of pain he understood the importance of keeping in contact with past players.

"Recently we went to Souths rugby club in Brisbane, that he was also a big contributor to, we saw him sitting there in his wheelchair giving high fives to each player as they came on the field."

The news of Paul's passing drew a flood of touching tributes from friends and fellow club members, both at Souths and the Hammers.

Originally published as Hammers icon remembered for his 'heart of gold'

death editors picks gympie hammers paul watt
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Boyne Tannum aquatic centre a step closer

        Premium Content New Boyne Tannum aquatic centre a step closer

        News “It’s very exciting, this project will offer new social experiences to locals.”

        Community organisation shares anti-domestic violence message

        Premium Content Community organisation shares anti-domestic violence message

        News “We all play our part in preventing Domestic and Family Violence.”

        Butcher responds to Callide Dam concerns

        Premium Content Butcher responds to Callide Dam concerns

        News “I am assured there will be minimum impact to supply.”

        Revealed: How you could get a better night’s sleep

        Premium Content Revealed: How you could get a better night’s sleep

        Lifestyle 'Another habit to acquire is to ditch the tech an hour before bed'