HAMMER TIME: Jail sentence for drunken damage

FOUR MONTHS: Joshua Joseph Robinson received a four month sentence with immediate parole.
Andrew Thorpe
by

A GLADSTONE man has pleaded guilty to wilful damage after a drinking session with family took a decidedly wrong turn.

Joshua Joseph Robinson, 31, admitted to punching a glass window and putting a hole in a wall with a hammer after being locked out of a family member's house.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said his client had been invited to the house and was drinking with its occupants when an argument began.

Mr Pepito said Robinson was pushed out the front door and locked out during the argument, after which he punched a hole in the window.

He acknowledged his client then picked up a hammer and damaged the wooden wall below the window - but said it had been not a planned decision.

"The hammer was thrown at my client and hit him on his side... before he picked it up," Mr Pepito said.

"He would like to have (the window and wall) fixed... but he is not allowed to go back there or have any contact (with the occupant)."

Magistrate Melanie Ho ordered Robinson to pay $100 in restitution for the damage and warned him he was on the cusp of imprisonment given his five-page criminal history.

She sentenced him to four months in prison but set an immediate parole release date.

