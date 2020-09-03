Hammer attack victim too unwell to give statement

A 24-year-old Logan man who allegedly had his skull fractured with a claw hammer by the ex-partner of a woman he had seen casually is still too unwell to give a statement to police, a court has heard.

It comes as victim Dylan Elliott's mum Donna says the family has now moved from Holmview in order to "sleep better and feel safer" as her son is plagued by flashbacks and anxiety.

Logan Village resident Liam James Godfrey, 25, remains in custody charged with five offences, the most serious being acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, following his alleged July 10 home invasion.

Police allege Mr Godfrey broke into the Elliotts' former Mitre St home just after 10pm that night armed with a claw hammer which he used to attack Mr Elliott, sending him into an induced coma.

Mum Donna was allegedly also assaulted.

Former Holmview resident Dylan Elliott, 24, and his alleged Logan Village attacker Liam James Godfrey, 25. Pictures: Facebook

In Beenleigh Magistrates Court yesterday, police prosecutor Snr Const Michael Read said police were still finalising four documents to disclose to Mr Godfrey's defence lawyer Basil Karsas.

They include a fingerprint report, two doctors' reports and a statement from Mr Elliott which, Snr Const Read noted, had been delayed due to the "significance" of the injuries allegedly inflicted upon him.

Donna said her son is "still struggling" and will be participating in brain injury rehabilitation for "a while" yet.

Mr Karsas told the court the charges would "very likely" proceed by way of a registry committal, meaning evidence will not be tested in the Magistrates Court and will proceed directly on indictment to the Beenleigh District Court.

Mr Godfrey's five charges will be mentioned again on October 28 for police to provide a further update on progress of the outstanding documents.

