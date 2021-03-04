Menu
Crime

Hammer attack ‘sparked by butcher shop love triangle’

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
4th Mar 2021 7:31 AM
The owner of a swanky butcher shop on a Brisbane high-street allegedly used a hammer to fracture the skull of one of his employees after the man's partner, who also worked at the shop, left him for the alleged victim, who remains in hospital.

Rochedale man Nathan Ross Conroy, 34, owner of Conroy's Fine Meat & Poultry at Paddington Central Shopping Centre, applied for bail in Beenleigh Magistrates Court on Wednesday on four charges.

They included charges of acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning bodily harm, entering premises with intent, and burglary, allegedly stemming from two separate incidents.

Rochedale butcher Nathan Ross Conroy, 34, owner of Paddington shop Conroy's Fine Meat & Poultry. Picture: Facebook
The court heard the alleged victim in both matters was an employee of Mr Conroy's at the butcher shop, as was the woman police claim was at the centre of the love triangle.

Police prosecutor Snr Const Jodie Tahana told the court the alleged offences were precipitated by Mr Conroy's partner, the mother of three of his four children, and the employee having an affair.

On January 21, police allege Mr Conroy travelled to the employee's residence at Snowdon St, Slacks Creek, and assaulted the man when he answered the door, leading to the charges of burglary and AOBH.

Then, on March 1, while police were still investigating the alleged assault, Mr Conroy allegedly travelled to the man's residence again, this time armed with a hammer, and fractured his skull, leading to his arrest.

"The victim is still in hospital for treatment of a fractured skull and facial injuries," Snr Const Tahana said.

Conroy's Fine Meat & Poultry is located within Paddington Central Shopping Centre on Latrobe Tce. Picture: Instagram
Defence counsel Chris Minnery told the court his client would contest the charges at a trial.

He noted the business, which employed seven employees, would be in danger of falling over if Mr Conroy wasn't given bail.

He also submitted that Mr Conroy had "ongoing responsibilities" with his four children, one of whom is with his new partner.

Mr Minnery also said his client's father Maxwell, who was in court as support, could put forward a surety.

Magistrate Michael O'Driscoll granted Mr Conroy bail on conditions including that he report to police three times a week and wear a GPS tracking device.

Mr Conroy's father paid a $10,000 surety.

The defendant will live at an address at Rochedale South upon his release.

The charges will next be mentioned in Beenleigh on May 5.

 

Originally published as Hammer attack 'sparked by butcher shop love triangle'

