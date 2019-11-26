Hamish ‘forced’ to quit as Project host

THE Sunday Project host Hamish MacDonald has reportedly been "forced" to relinquish his regular duties on Ten by his other employers, the ABC.

MacDonald was announced as the new host of the ABC's Q&A earlier this month, with Ten confirming that the journo would also stay on as "a valued member of The Project family" when he starts hosting Q&A in 2020.

Hamish MacDonald on The Project last night.

But according to a report in the Australian this week, that will only be in an occasional capacity, and will mean MacDonald will have to relinquish his permanent position as host of The Sunday Project each week.

"We're largely reliant on the goodwill of the ABC if he's going to continue with The Sunday Project," Ten's executive director of news and current affairs Peter Meakin told the Australian.

While Gold Logie-winning Project host Waleed Aly juggles appearances on both Ten and the ABC, next year MacDonald will have a busy workload of ABC commitments: On top of Q&A hosting duties, he'll also report for Foreign Correspondent and appear on Radio National.

The Australian reports that the ABC believes that "leaves little room" for hosting The Sunday Project alongside Lisa Wilkinson each week.

Hamish Macdonald at the ABC. Picture: Hollie Adams/The Australian

Contacted for comment today, a Network 10 spokesman reiterated the statement 10 originally issued in the wake of the ABC's announcemen t: "Network 10 warmly congratulates Hamish MacDonald on his new role as the host of Q&A. Hamish is one of Australia's most respected broadcast journalists and news presenters and is most deserving of this prestigious position. As well as hosting Q&A, Hamish will continue as a valued member of The Project family."

MacDonald's Q&A role was announced at the ABC Upfronts earlier this month, with the journo raving about his new gig in a statement at the time.

"I'm so passionate about telling the big stories of our time through Australian eyes, for an Australian audience," Macdonald said.

"This role will be a huge opportunity to make the most complicated issues accessible, engaging and exciting for all Australians, no matter where you live, no matter what you believe.

"I'm proud to join this great Australian institution and can't wait to serve the audience by continuing the big and important conversations each week."