Hamish Blake on Lego Masters.
TV

Hamish admits ripping off MasterChef

by Nick Bond
5th May 2020 9:00 AM

Fans tuning into Monday night's episode of Lego Masters might have momentarily thought they were watching that 'other' Australian reality TV hit with 'Master' in the title.

And Lego Masters' always-cheeky host Hamish Blake couldn't resist pointing out the similarity between the rival shows, eventually conceding that Nine's smash hit had swiped a "MasterChef trick" from Ten's cooking show wholesale.

Towards the end of last night's Lego Masters episode, with elimination looming, two teams went head-to-head in a quick battle to build the most realistic Lego model.

As the teams raced to meet their deadline, Hamish and the rest of the contestants looked down on them from a specially constructed platform a few metres away. The set-up will be familiar to anyone who's watched MasterChef before:

Does this set up look familiar?
"Under the rules of reality television, during a head-to-head build, anyone who's safe must be elevated off the floor," Blake announced. "No-one knows why that's the rule, but it certainly adds a lot of pressure!"

As the build continued, Blake cheekily called out the elephant in the room: "What, it's like MasterChef?" he whispered to the contestants. "No it's not! No it's not!"

In a to-camera interview, Blake continued the bit: "Making them go head-to-head, with everyone watching? That's not a 'MasterChef trick', that's just a TV thing …"

“What’s that? Did MasterChef invent it?”
Then Blake pretended to speak to an off-camera producer:

"What's that? Did MasterChef invent it, did they? Did you work on MasterChef? Did you really? Five seasons? Which ones? Oh, Poh!"

"Yep, it's a MasterChef trick."

Fans appreciated Blake's honesty:

Both Lego Masters and MasterChef are blitzing the ratings this season, the two shows pulling in more than a million viewers per episode. Dare we suggest a crossover season? Lego MasterChefs. Nine, Ten: make it happen.

