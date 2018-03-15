Hall of Fame opens at GECC, the first inductee is...

FIRST INDUCTEE: Jeannine Butler is the first person inducted into the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre's Hall of Fame.

FIRST INDUCTEE: Jeannine Butler is the first person inducted into the Gladstone Entertainment and Convention Centre's Hall of Fame. Matt Taylor GLA150318FAME

JEANNINE Butler has been honoured as the first inductee into Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre's newly launched Hall of Fame.

During her acceptance speech, Jeannine broke down, overwhelmed by the occasion.

"I'm so passionate about the arts that I can't see me too far away from the stage, the lights, sounds and action," she said.

Jeannine has directed nine out of 10 of the Combined Schools Musicals since the school musical program began 20 years ago.

"If (the stage) is your dream then believe in yourself and go for it. Successful people achieve more than ever thought possible because of an innate belief in themselves," she said.

Jeannine Butler - Hall of Fame: Jeannine Butler is the first person to be honoured in GECC's Hall of Fame.

As a teacher, Jeannine promoted the arts in schools, lectured in the arts at CQUniversity and ran her own speech and drama studio.

"The combined school musical project nurtures creativity, which builds self-worth, self-awareness and communication skills," she said.

"I've had people stop me in the shops and say 'oh you were the director when I did this, when I was 10' and they're now in their 20s and 30s.

"It's amazing, just wonderful.

"Although I didn't get to achieve my initial goal of going to acting school, I continued my love and passion for the arts through my career as a teacher, lecturer, adjudicator, director and stage manager."

Jeannine's "star" was unveiled during a cast party yesterday afternoon following the Shrek, The Musical matinee.

Deputy mayor Chris Trevor congratulated GECC's first Hall of Fame inductee.

"This year, as we celebrate 20 years of the program, it is most fitting that Jeannine is presented with the Hall of Fame's first star," he said.

Jeannine said although she had stepped back from the role of director in the Combined School Musical she'd been told she "can't go anywhere".

"My children say you sound like Johnny Farnham, you keep coming back," she laughed.