Hall extension a winner for Boyne Island music students

Boyne Island State School will have its multi-purpose hall upgraded and extended at a cost of $1.2 million to accommodate the school's growing music program.

MUSIC students at Boyne Island State School have 1.2 million reasons to be excited after work commenced yesterday on an extension and upgrade to the school's multi-purpose hall.

The $1.2 million upgrade will help accommodate the school's growing instrumental music program and house all of their equipment in one place.

The existing multi-purpose hall first opened in 2010 with work on the upgrade expected to be completed in time for the start of the 2018 school year.

Not only does the building upgrade help future proof the school, it also avoids students and teachers carrying expensive and heavy musical instruments from one side of the school to the other in order to perform at the hall.

Boyne Island State School principal Michael Hurst said the works will also give music students a stage to perform on.

"We currently drag out a portable stage so it's going to give us a performing space and we won't have to lug all our equipment across the school when we do our performances,” Mr Hurst said.

"We are going to have a performing arts complex right beside the stage so it's all going to be a integrated unit which will be fantastic.

"It's a 14m extension so about a third the size of the current hall. We've aimed for the biggest footprint as possible to fit on the site.

"We'll knock out the back wall and the stage gets put on there and adjacent to that we'll have two rooms for our instrumental music programs.”

Mr Hurst said the school, which has 380 students, places a high value on its music and performing arts programs.

"We've got 18% of our school kids in instrumental music... research tells me what that gains for kids,” he said.

"We've got kids in our instrumental music program that flourish in our robotics, in our Opti-Minds teams, in their learning and sport.

"So it's a big part and the hall we're building is a multi-purpose facility so it's important and one part of the whole.”

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher was also on hand to mark the first day of the hall's extension, which was funded under the Queensland Government's Advancing Queensland Schools program.