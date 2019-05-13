Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire and Rescue NSW crews in the Nambucca Valley saved a home from fire on Saturday afternoon.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews in the Nambucca Valley saved a home from fire on Saturday afternoon. Frank Redward
News

Half a home saved by crews in a house fire fanned by wind

Matt Deans
by
11th May 2019 6:00 PM | Updated: 12th May 2019 8:31 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIREFIGHTERS have saved a home from being destroyed by fire after flames erupted inside a shed on Saturday.

Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to the property in Main St, Donnellyville in the Nambucca Valley, west of Scotts Head.

Macksville Fire and Rescue NSW station commander captain David Brunsdon said firefighters arrived to find a fire burning inside the shed of the property around 2.30pm on Saturday.

"The occupants, a husband and wife, had evacuated the house. The owner had attempted to extinguish the fire with a fire extinguisher, but it got away," Captain Brunsdon said.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

"The fire took hold fanned by strong winds. 

"Crews were able to save half of the home, after the fire spread quickly from the shed.

"Two appliances from Macksville attended along with Hazmat from Coffs Harbour.

He said given the unavailability of town water supplies, the control effort came down to tanker supplies.

A male occupant was treated for smoke inhalation and investigations are continuing into the cause.

He said given the fire was ignited inside the shed, it is thought perhaps appliances inside may have been the ignition point.

advocate coffs coast donnellyville macksville mid north coast
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Woman, 64, gets jail term for missing ATO returns

    premium_icon Woman, 64, gets jail term for missing ATO returns

    News "It's like a cycle, she has no family or support. She will serve time down the track because she just has no access to those records.

    • 13th May 2019 5:00 AM
    Headline is not set

    premium_icon Headline is not set

    News Headline is not set

    • 13th May 2019 5:00 AM
    A-league game a big win for Gladstone clubs

    premium_icon A-league game a big win for Gladstone clubs

    Council News Sports codes to be the ultimate winners.

    • 13th May 2019 5:00 AM
    New Marley Brown grandstand would block tavern's view

    premium_icon New Marley Brown grandstand would block tavern's view

    News Mayor committed to oval vision.

    • 13th May 2019 5:00 AM