Half a tonne of bait sold in one weekend

LOTS TO DO: Boyne Island Bait and Tackle's Daniel Farrow with some of the squid the shop has sold.

HALF a tonne of bait is a huge number and that's the massive difference the Boyne Tannum HookUp made to one local tackle store.

Boyne Island Tackle and Bait Store, like many other businesses in the region, benefited greatly from Australia's largest fishing competition.

Staff member Daniel Farrow said he was surprised at how much bait they had sold.

"It's been good and we've been so busy,” he said.

Mr Farrow said they would have sold 300kg of squid, about 150kg of prawns and countless amounts of mullet.

"We've sold a lot of bait, it's surprising how many people actually did go out the front,” Mr Farrow said.

"A lot of people sort of knuckled down and said 'we'll go'.”

"Other than that, the creeks are obviously full, so we're just selling bulk bait, we can't keep up with it.

"We've obviously sold a lot of terminal tackle, like hooks and sinkers and a few rods as well.”

Another reason the tackle store has been so busy is they have moved location.

They are now on Maplas St, the main street leading into Boyne Island and Tannum Sands after moving earlier this year.

"With the move here, it's been really good,” he said.

"We were a little bit tucked away before, we were just out of the way too far, if you weren't a local you wouldn't have known we were there.”

Mr Farrow said it had definitely made a difference to the amount of business compared to previous years.

"You can definitely tell, it's a pretty substantial difference,” he said.

With more than 30% of people who have entered the competition coming from outside the region, local accommodation providers will have also benefited from the HookUp long weekend.

Chris Lees