Help support RACQ Rescue Helicopter's by entering the Charity Duck Race this weekend.
News

Half-a-million a month to keep rescue choppers in the air

Hannah Sbeghen
by
3rd May 2018 4:00 AM

FOR some rural patients it takes an ambulance up to three hours to get to them in an emergency.

For RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service, it's a matter of minutes.

Rescue crewman Garth Snaidero said it was thanks to support and donations that kept the service in the air.

He was speaking ahead of a Charity Duck Race this weekend to raise money for the helicopters.

"The distance is so great to get to some of those regional properties and they are truly isolated,” Mr Snaidero said.

"Because of the distance and terrain it is very difficult for a vehicle to get to those patients quickly.

"But we can do it with a helicopter and it's a door to door service.

"We can land at the site or carry out winching operations.

"We work in conjunction with Queensland Ambulance Service and we support each other. "It's not a one-man band, it's a big group effort.”

With demand for the service on the rise, operation costs are increasing.

It costs about $600,000 a month to operate one heli-copter.

Supporters can donate at the Charity Duck Race held at the Boyne Tannum Hook Up.

The race, which will launch 5000 rubber ducks into the Boyne River at noon on Sunday, costs $5 per duck entry.

Mr Snaidero has worked for more than a decade conducting air rescues and said the helicopters were vital for regional Queensland.

Donations can also be made at chrs.org.au/donate/credit-card/.

