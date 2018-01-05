Hairdressers offer clean cut for new life

CUTTING EDGE: Cheeky Chops owner Megan Miller will provide free haircuts to Gladstone's homeless community as part of the Hair Aid organisation.

TWO hairdressers are hoping to provide Gladstone's homeless with free haircuts and a confidence boost.

The upcoming 4680 Community Cuts event will see Uber Hair salon owner Hayley Pinel and Cheeky Chops salon owner Megan Miller donate their time and skills to help those in need, in conjunction with Roseberry Qld.

The pair are volunteers with Hair Aid, an organisation that teaches hairdressing in Manila to up-skill poverty-stricken workers.

"The Hair Aid organisation is a big umbrella and then you've got Hair Aid Community Cuts, which is what we're part of," Ms Miller explained.

"We are the Australian crew, so we volunteer at homeless shelters or community events for people who are doing it hard."

The first event will be held 10.30am-2.30pm on Wednesday at Roseberry Queensland's Dignity Hub on Rollo St, and will continue every six weeks thereafter.

Ms Miller said the aim of the free cuts was to help build confidence in those struggling through tough times and even encourage disadvantaged youth to find work.

"Something as small as a haircut can give someone the confidence to go out and find a job," she said.

"If I see them every six weeks, I can get to know them, build a friendship and I may even have connections that they can use.

"I don't have thousands of dollars to give to charities but this is something that I can do that's not going to cost me a lot of money."