SUPPORT: Temperance and her Aunty Heidi.
Hair-raising appeal for Temperance

Glen Porteous
30th Nov 2018 1:40 PM

BOWLING over cancer and supporting a special little girl will make this cause a cut above the rest.

Temperance Walters suffers from Beckwith-Wiedemann Syndrome disorder and has cancer on her right kidney.

Children with this disorder have an increased risk of developing certain childhood cancers and Wilms Tumour.

The bubbly four-year-old has one of these tumours and is being monitored closely by specialists.

Temperance's mum Amy Hughes was grateful for the support the community was doing to help.

"Thank you to all the people who are getting together for the day and help raise money for cancer awareness,” Amy said.

The Boyne-Valley Lions are hosting a Barefoot Bowls and Heidi's Cut For A Cause at the Calliope Central Bowl's club on December 8.

There is the added interest of cutting Aunty Heidi's hair that afternoon.

"I'm getting a haircut to donate my hair to make wigs for children who suffer from cancer,” Heidi said.

"Also we are thankful for the donations all of the sponsors have made for the day.”

For more information phone 4975 6260 or go to doitforcancer.com.au/fundraisers/heidihughes/heidi--s-cut-for-a-cause

